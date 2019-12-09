« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry > blog
Si VLC ça vous parle


On peut dire "Merci les jeux vidéos dont DOOM" ^^
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iqlp5g8-W3I
    posted the 09/12/2019 at 08:51 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    gunstarred posted the 09/12/2019 at 09:02 AM
    Je l'ai toujours sur PC, même si aujourd'hui je ne m'en sert presque plus.
    zephon posted the 09/12/2019 at 09:07 AM
    Je l'ai sur ma tv Sony hyper pratique car les 4k x265 ne permettent pas de choisir la langue ou les sous titres avec l'application de base Android
    axlenz posted the 09/12/2019 at 09:36 AM
    Best lecteur video ever! Je l'utilise toujours moi!

    BONUS : Best Navigateur = Mozilla Firefox

