CN Play
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
tuni
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
722
visites since opening :
594781
tuni
> blog
Rétro Xbox One : DU LOURD
Alors il faisait partie des jeux que j'attendais plus que tout en rétro et il complète une collection !
Hitman HD Collection est désormais rétrocompatible !
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/09/2019 at 04:04 PM by
tuni
comments (
9
)
giusnake
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 04:13 PM
Lourd
diablo
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 04:15 PM
Rachat de I.O.I à l'E3 ?
tuni
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 04:16 PM
diablo
Faut pas abuser non plus, c'est un gouffre cette boite, leurs jeux sont exceptionnels mais ils n'en vendent pas
negan
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 04:19 PM
tuni
Justement le format episodique de Hitman pour le XGP c'est parfait !
tuni
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 04:27 PM
negan
Moi je suis un fan des Hitman à l'ancienne, je me suis refait Absolution en 4K, ça n'a pas prit une ride !
diablo
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 04:30 PM
tuni
d'ou l'utilité du Gamepass et d'être un First Party de Microsoft
kamikaze1985
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 04:30 PM
IO pourquoi pas, à condition que Microsoft récupère également les ip de Kane & Lynch et surtout Freedom Fighters en plus de Hitman.
tuni
posted
posted
kamikaze1985
Freedom Fighters ça c'était de la balle, je l'avais fumé sur Gamecube.
kamikaze1985
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 05:07 PM
tuni
Ouais bordel j'avais adoré, et puis cette OST de Jesper Kyd.
Vivement qu'il passe rétro.
Dire qu'une suite était prévue.
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
