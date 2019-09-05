CN Play
Rétro Xbox One : DU LOURD
Alors il faisait partie des jeux que j'attendais plus que tout en rétro et il complète une collection !

Hitman HD Collection est désormais rétrocompatible !
    posted the 05/09/2019 at 04:04 PM by tuni
    comments (9)
    giusnake posted the 05/09/2019 at 04:13 PM
    Lourd
    diablo posted the 05/09/2019 at 04:15 PM
    Rachat de I.O.I à l'E3 ?
    tuni posted the 05/09/2019 at 04:16 PM
    diablo Faut pas abuser non plus, c'est un gouffre cette boite, leurs jeux sont exceptionnels mais ils n'en vendent pas
    negan posted the 05/09/2019 at 04:19 PM
    tuni Justement le format episodique de Hitman pour le XGP c'est parfait !
    tuni posted the 05/09/2019 at 04:27 PM
    negan Moi je suis un fan des Hitman à l'ancienne, je me suis refait Absolution en 4K, ça n'a pas prit une ride !
    diablo posted the 05/09/2019 at 04:30 PM
    tuni d'ou l'utilité du Gamepass et d'être un First Party de Microsoft
    kamikaze1985 posted the 05/09/2019 at 04:30 PM
    IO pourquoi pas, à condition que Microsoft récupère également les ip de Kane & Lynch et surtout Freedom Fighters en plus de Hitman.
    tuni posted the 05/09/2019 at 04:32 PM
    kamikaze1985 Freedom Fighters ça c'était de la balle, je l'avais fumé sur Gamecube.
    kamikaze1985 posted the 05/09/2019 at 05:07 PM
    tuni Ouais bordel j'avais adoré, et puis cette OST de Jesper Kyd.
    Vivement qu'il passe rétro.

    Dire qu'une suite était prévue.
