> blog
Codemasters Tease F1 2019, qui sortira plus tôt que d'habitude
Généralement habitué pour une sortie en Août, Codemasters tease et annonce déjà une date de sortie pour F1 2019, le 28.06.2019. Sur PS4, One et PC.
Youtube
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXx_O0OADb4
posted the 03/28/2019 at 04:38 PM by rider288
rider288
comments (2)
2
)
anakaris
posted
the 03/28/2019 at 04:41 PM
Teaser un jeu annuel qui n'a aucun scénario. Ça me dépassera toujours.
eljugadordelaplaya
posted
the 03/28/2019 at 05:03 PM
Très bonne idée , dommage habituellement de n avoir le jeu de la saison actuelle que quand celle-ci est sur le point de se terminer
