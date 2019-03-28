profile
Jeux Vidéo
Codemasters Tease F1 2019, qui sortira plus tôt que d'habitude
Généralement habitué pour une sortie en Août, Codemasters tease et annonce déjà une date de sortie pour F1 2019, le 28.06.2019. Sur PS4, One et PC.

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXx_O0OADb4
    posted the 03/28/2019 at 04:38 PM by rider288
    comments (2)
    anakaris posted the 03/28/2019 at 04:41 PM
    Teaser un jeu annuel qui n'a aucun scénario. Ça me dépassera toujours.
    eljugadordelaplaya posted the 03/28/2019 at 05:03 PM
    Très bonne idée , dommage habituellement de n avoir le jeu de la saison actuelle que quand celle-ci est sur le point de se terminer
