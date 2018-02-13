profile
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 2
visites since opening : 1396
13 > blog
Xbox one X+TV Samsung + PUBG 1399.99 E
Salut,

Il me semble que c'est un bon plan:

Xbox one X +TV TV 55" Samsung 55MU7005 - LED, 4K UHD, HDR + PUBG pour 1399.99 via Dealabs.
c'est certe une belle somme mais c'est pas mal

les liens
https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/tv-55-samsung-55mu7005-led-4k-uhd-hdr-smart-tv-console-microsoft-xbox-one-x-1-to-pubg-1174496

https://www.cdiscount.com/jeux-pc-video-console/consoles/samsung-smart-tv-55mu7005-led-4k-uhd-138-cm-xbox/f-1033917-buntvxboxonex.html?refer=zanoxpr&cid=affil&cm_mmc=zanoxpr-_-169249
Dealabs - https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/tv-55-samsung-55mu7005-led-4k-uhd-hdr-smart-tv-console-microsoft-xbox-one-x-1-to-pubg-1174496
    tags : xbox one x tv samsung
    posted the 02/13/2018 at 07:44 PM by 13
    comments (15)
    sora78 posted the 02/13/2018 at 07:45 PM
    Jolie
    misterpixel posted the 02/13/2018 at 07:54 PM
    Chez Boulanger tu peux avoir la X pour 49€ en payant en 10 fois sans frai aussi, je me tâte mine de rien, ce qui fait chier c’est que après ça revient une blinde quand tu possèdes les 3 consoles... puis vu la cadence et le décalage de sortie de ces dernière chaque année ou presque tu rachètes une machine ... je médite.
    gat posted the 02/13/2018 at 07:54 PM
    Nul ! C'est pas un OLED.
    adolfalcom posted the 02/13/2018 at 07:57 PM
    Et pour 1€ de plus, microsoft vous offre un bateau!
    zephon posted the 02/13/2018 at 07:59 PM
    misterpixel 49euros *10 quoi ?
    misterpixel posted the 02/13/2018 at 08:03 PM
    zephon Bah paiement 10 fois sans frais 49.90 x 10 mois ça revient au même mais psychologiquement ça passe beaucoup mieux
    karbage posted the 02/13/2018 at 08:30 PM
    PUBG n'a pas de gros problème de framerate et de graphisme sur Xbox One X?
    hurri posted the 02/13/2018 at 08:47 PM
    J'ai plus de console, j'ai juste gardé ma ps3 slim car beaucoup de jeux à faire et mes portables + PC ça me suffit largement. Comme mentionné plus haut le budget quand t'as 3 bécanes c'est n'importe quoi.
    ravyxxs posted the 02/13/2018 at 09:12 PM
    gat t'es sur du oled 4k ?
    gat posted the 02/13/2018 at 09:44 PM
    ravyxxs Fin d'année durant le Black Friday je pense.
    ravyxxs posted the 02/13/2018 at 10:04 PM
    gat Beau gosse
    laihoh posted the 02/13/2018 at 10:17 PM
    karbage le jeu et plus fluide et pratiquement pas de clipping . Plus fin aussi forcément vue la différence de reso
    gat posted the 02/13/2018 at 10:21 PM
    ravyxxs Je pense opter pour un Sony ou un Panasonic vu que Samsung fait du QLED et que LG ne sont pas au même niveau concernant le traitement de l'image.
    zephon posted the 02/13/2018 at 10:29 PM
    gat le Bravia AF8 serait prometteur niveau prix, Sony veut surprendre le marché avec un prix plus accessible dés le lancement, le bravia A1 version 2018 restant le haut de gamme en Oled
    gat posted the 02/13/2018 at 10:32 PM
    zephon Combien le prix en ce moment ?
