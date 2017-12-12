profile
Xbox one x à 409 euros. Fiabilité du site ?
On peut la trouver sur console-discount. Com a 409 euros mais je m'interroge sur la fiabilité du site. Quelqu'un a t'il déjà commandé sur ce site ?
    posted the 12/12/2017 at 09:37 AM by titipicasso
    comments (5)
    octobar posted the 12/12/2017 at 09:44 AM
    Ah ouais... la gueule du site.. x)
    protozoa posted the 12/12/2017 at 09:51 AM
    Je dis pas que c'est une arnaque. Je dis simplement que, à l'heure où on se parle, tu as plus de chance de te retrouver en tête de liste sur le testament de Bill Gates que de recevoir ta commande.
    escobar posted the 12/12/2017 at 09:58 AM
    a ta place je commanderais pas sur ce site c'est suspect
    wolfheart posted the 12/12/2017 at 09:59 AM
    Bon courage ! Et je parle pas du SAV en cas de problème : 3615 démerde toi !
    grievous32 posted the 12/12/2017 at 10:57 AM
    Aucune idée, il a l'air simpliste mais j'vois rien de vraiment suspect non plus... J'ai commandé une manette One Titanfall introuvable aujourd'hui, neuve, sur un site beaucoup moins clean visuellement, et je l'ai reçu... Le seul souci c'est qu'au niveau du paiement, tu peux même pas passer par Paypal et ouvrir un litige au cas où. C'est le seul truc qui me bloquerait personnellement.
