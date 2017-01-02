home page
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
giru
articles :
giru
> blog
Une pub Super Bowl LI pour la Switch
Nintendo diffusera une nouvelle pub pour la Switch lors du Super Bowl LI de ce dimanche 5 février. L'occasion de découvrir le nom de quelques boss de Zelda Breath of the Wild !
tags :
2
posted the 02/01/2017 at 03:25 PM by
giru
comments (
3
)
neo810
posted
the 02/01/2017 at 03:27 PM
Vraiment super comme pub, ils ont enfin une com' en béton
shinz0
posted
the 02/01/2017 at 03:32 PM
Splatoon 2 en local entre potes, moi ça me hype beaucoup
bennj
posted
the 02/01/2017 at 03:42 PM
julianf
ben voila tu les as tes jeux en famille
C'est bien ce que je disais ils essayent de viser tout le monde avec cette console
