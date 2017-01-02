profile
Jeux Vidéo
213
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
giru
0
Like
Likers
giru
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4
visites since opening : 3648
giru > blog
Une pub Super Bowl LI pour la Switch





Nintendo diffusera une nouvelle pub pour la Switch lors du Super Bowl LI de ce dimanche 5 février. L'occasion de découvrir le nom de quelques boss de Zelda Breath of the Wild !
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/01/2017 at 03:25 PM by giru
    comments (3)
    neo810 posted the 02/01/2017 at 03:27 PM
    Vraiment super comme pub, ils ont enfin une com' en béton
    shinz0 posted the 02/01/2017 at 03:32 PM
    Splatoon 2 en local entre potes, moi ça me hype beaucoup
    bennj posted the 02/01/2017 at 03:42 PM
    julianf ben voila tu les as tes jeux en famille C'est bien ce que je disais ils essayent de viser tout le monde avec cette console
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre