profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
Casque VR
11
Likes
Likers
name : Casque VR
title : Si tu aimes, tu casque...
screen name : cvr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/cvr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 06/02/2018
last update : 11/18/2024
description : Un groupe qui parlera des jeux qui utilisent les casques VR (Réalité virtuelle).
tags :
articles : 88
visites since opening : 316920
subscribers : 7
bloggers : 2
channel
[Multi] Trombone Champ : Unflattened! / Date





Éditeur : Flat2VR Studios
Développeur : Flat2VR Studios / Holy Wow Studios
Genre : Musique
Prévu sur PSVR2/Quest2/Quest3/SteamVR
Date de sortie : 26 Novembre 2024 (VR)
Langue : Anglais.

Avez-vous ce qu'il faut pour maîtriser l'art du trombone ?


Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwmnT8t_3Gw
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    famimax, gareauxloups
    posted the 11/18/2024 at 03:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    famimax posted the 11/18/2024 at 03:22 PM
    Ouais si c’est pas cher pourquoi pas
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo