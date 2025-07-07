

Semaine 23 : du 09/06/2025 au 14/06/2025



1) Mario Kart World (NS2) / =

2) Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition (NS2) / Nouveau

3) Clair obscur : Expedition33 (PS5) / -1

4) The legenf of Zelda : T.O.T.K - NS 2 EDITION (NS2) / Nouveau

5) The legenf of Zelda : B.O.T.W- NS 2 EDITION (NS2) / Nouveau

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Semaine 24 : du 16/06/2025 au 21/06/2025



1) Mario Kart World (NS2) / =

2) Clair obscur : Expedition33 (PS5) / +1

3) Mindeyes (PS5) / Nouveau

4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / Retour

5) The legenf of Zelda : B.O.T.W- NS 2 EDITION (NS2) / =

S.E.L.L.

