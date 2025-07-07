PS5 Semaine 23 : du 09/06/2025 au 14/06/2025
1) Mario Kart World (NS2) / =
2) Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition (NS2) / Nouveau
3) Clair obscur : Expedition33 (PS5) / -1
4) The legenf of Zelda : T.O.T.K - NS 2 EDITION (NS2) / Nouveau
5) The legenf of Zelda : B.O.T.W- NS 2 EDITION (NS2) / Nouveau
Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
FI 25
FC2025
PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Gran Turismo 7
The Last Of Us Part II
XSeriesX
F1 25
Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
Stars Wars Outlaws
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch 2
Mario Kart World
Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition
The legenf of Zelda : T.O.T.K - NS 2 EDITION
Switch
Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe"
Minecraft : Nintendo Switch Edition
Super Mario party jamboree
PC
Elden Ring : Nightreign Collector's Edition
Farming Simulator 25
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
PS5 Semaine 24 : du 16/06/2025 au 21/06/2025
1) Mario Kart World (NS2) / =
2) Clair obscur : Expedition33 (PS5) / +1
3) Mindeyes (PS5) / Nouveau
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / Retour
5) The legenf of Zelda : B.O.T.W- NS 2 EDITION (NS2) / =
Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
Mindeyes
FI 25
PS4
EA Sports FC 25
Kingdom Hearts : All-In-One Package
Gran Turismo 7
XSeriesX
Mindeyes
Assassin's creed shadows
F1 25
XOne
Red Dead Redemption 2
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Hogwarts Legacy
Switch 2
Mario Kart World
The legenf of Zelda : B.O.T.W - NS 2 EDITION
Switch
Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe"
Minecraft : Nintendo Switch Edition
EA Sports FC 25
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.