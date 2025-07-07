vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 07/07/2025
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 303
visites since opening : 477794
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 23 & 24 / 2025

Semaine 23 : du 09/06/2025 au 14/06/2025

1) Mario Kart World (NS2) / =
2) Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition (NS2) / Nouveau
3) Clair obscur : Expedition33 (PS5) / -1
4) The legenf of Zelda : T.O.T.K - NS 2 EDITION (NS2) / Nouveau
5) The legenf of Zelda : B.O.T.W- NS 2 EDITION (NS2) / Nouveau


PS5
Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
FI 25
FC2025

PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Gran Turismo 7
The Last Of Us Part II

XSeriesX
F1 25
Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
Stars Wars Outlaws

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch 2
Mario Kart World
Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition
The legenf of Zelda : T.O.T.K - NS 2 EDITION

Switch
Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe"
Minecraft : Nintendo Switch Edition
Super Mario party jamboree

PC
Elden Ring : Nightreign Collector's Edition
Farming Simulator 25
Minecraft Java & Bedrock

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Semaine 24 : du 16/06/2025 au 21/06/2025

1) Mario Kart World (NS2) / =
2) Clair obscur : Expedition33 (PS5) / +1
3) Mindeyes (PS5) / Nouveau
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / Retour
5) The legenf of Zelda : B.O.T.W- NS 2 EDITION (NS2) / =


PS5
Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
Mindeyes
FI 25

PS4
EA Sports FC 25
Kingdom Hearts : All-In-One Package
Gran Turismo 7

XSeriesX
Mindeyes
Assassin's creed shadows
F1 25

XOne
Red Dead Redemption 2
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Hogwarts Legacy

Switch 2
Mario Kart World
The legenf of Zelda : B.O.T.W - NS 2 EDITION

Switch
Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe"
Minecraft : Nintendo Switch Edition
EA Sports FC 25

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/07/2025 at 07:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    poker22 posted the 07/08/2025 at 12:43 PM
    Mindseye, jeu injustement bashé, je le conseille; j'ai bien aimé
    tripy73 posted the 07/08/2025 at 03:33 PM
    poker22 : si le jeu est bashé c'est un pour une raison simple, il est fini à la pisse et complètement bugé, en plus d'être très limité face aux possibilités des jeux du genre. La seule chose positive que j'ai lu à son sujet, c'est que l'histoire serait bien.
    poker22 posted the 07/08/2025 at 03:48 PM
    tripy73 Pas depuis les mises à jour. Mais, il fallait mieux retarder la sortie du jeu d'un ou deux mois
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo