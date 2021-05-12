Elden Ring : Nightreign – 9
To a T – 8
Monster Train 2 – 8 (indé)
The Siege and the Sandfox – 7 (indé)
Doom : The Dark Ages – 6
Revenge of the Savage Planet – 6
The Midnight Walk – 6 (indé)
Deliver At All Costs – 6
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Tactical Takedown – 5 (indé)
Blades of Fire – 4
The Precinct – 4 (indé)
PS : Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.
posted the 06/14/2025 at 09:15 PM by nicolasgourry
Note mérité. J'ai donné 6.5/10 grand max 7 si je dois être généreux, ET ENCORE...
thelastone Tu as fini DOOM ???
Ah ouais quand même