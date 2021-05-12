profile
channel
EDGE "412" : Notes / Aout 2025


Elden Ring : Nightreign – 9
To a T – 8
Monster Train 2 – 8 (indé)
The Siege and the Sandfox – 7 (indé)
Doom : The Dark Ages – 6
Revenge of the Savage Planet – 6
The Midnight Walk – 6 (indé)
Deliver At All Costs – 6
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Tactical Takedown – 5 (indé)
Blades of Fire – 4
The Precinct – 4 (indé)

PS : Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.
    posted the 06/14/2025 at 09:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    thelastone posted the 06/14/2025 at 09:37 PM
    J'ai arrêté de lire a doom dark age 6 pendant que nightreign qui est bon sans plus est a 9 , c'est quoi ce torchon
    ravyxxs posted the 06/14/2025 at 10:04 PM
    Doom : The Dark Ages – 6

    Note mérité. J'ai donné 6.5/10 grand max 7 si je dois être généreux, ET ENCORE...

    thelastone Tu as fini DOOM ???
    shinz0 posted the 06/14/2025 at 10:05 PM
    Elden Ring : Nightreign – 9
    Ah ouais quand même
    vyse posted the 06/14/2025 at 11:20 PM
    thelastone mec la presse JV n'existe pu
