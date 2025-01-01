Gamekyo au TOP
[Résultat] Top 10 / Meilleurs Jeux Switch / Gamekyo


Voici le top 10 Gamekyo concernant les meilleurs jeux Switch.

9 ) Asrtal Chain / 7 Points


9 ) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom / 8 Points


6 ) 9 Points
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Xenoblade Chronicles 2


5) Metroid Dread / 10 Points


3 ) 11 Points
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Luigi's Mansion 3


2 ) Super Mario Odyssey / 12 Points


1 ) The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild / 15 Points


Mention honorable :
Fire Emblem Three Houses / Xenoblades Chronicles 3 / Kirby et le monde oublié


Merci aux 24 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.


Tout les jeux avec leur point respectif
