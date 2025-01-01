Tout les jeux avec leur point respectif
Voici le top 10 Gamekyo concernant les meilleurs jeux Switch.
9 ) Asrtal Chain / 7 Points
9 ) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom / 8 Points
6 ) 9 Points
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
5) Metroid Dread / 10 Points
3 ) 11 Points
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Luigi's Mansion 3
2 ) Super Mario Odyssey / 12 Points
1 ) The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild / 15 Points
Mention honorable :
Merci aux 24 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.
Fire Emblem Three Houses / Xenoblades Chronicles 3 / Kirby et le monde oublié
