Tous les jeux avec leur point respectif
Top 5 Gamekyo des Meilleurs Jeux PSVR (1)
5) Blood & Truth / 6 Points
Moss / 7 Points
3) WipEout Omega Collection / 8 Points
2) ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission / 11 Points
1) Resident Evil 7 : Biohazard / 7 Points
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mention honorable, avec 4 points :
Merci aux 15 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.
Farpoint / Superhot VR / Until Dawn Rush of Blood
posted the 05/24/2025 at 05:00 PM by nicolasgourry