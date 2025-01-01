Gamekyo au TOP
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Gamekyo au TOP
Gamekyo au TOP
title : Gamekyo au TOP
screen name : gat
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/gat
official website : http://
nicolasgourry
01/01/2025
last update : 05/24/2025
Un groupe qui sera consacré à différent "Top".
tags :
articles : 40
visites since opening : 50164
subscribers : 3
bloggers : 2
channel
[Résultat] Top 5 / Meilleurs Jeux PSVR (1) / Gamekyo


Top 5 Gamekyo des Meilleurs Jeux PSVR (1)


5) Blood & Truth / 6 Points


Moss / 7 Points


3) WipEout Omega Collection / 8 Points


2) ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission / 11 Points


1) Resident Evil 7 : Biohazard / 7 Points


-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mention honorable, avec 4 points :
Farpoint / Superhot VR / Until Dawn Rush of Blood


Merci aux 15 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.


Tous les jeux avec leur point respectif
    posted the 05/24/2025 at 05:00 PM by nicolasgourry
