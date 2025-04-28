vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 16 / 2025

Semaine 16 : du 14/04/2025 au 19/04/2025

1) Indiana Jones and the great circle (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) / -1
3) Astro Bot (PS5) / -1
4) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS5) / Retour
5) Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe" (Switch) / -2


PS5
Indiana Jones and the great circle
Assassin's Creed Shadows
Astro Bot

PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Gran Turismo 7
Lunar Remastered Collection

XSeriesX
Assassin's Creed Shadows
EA SPORTS FC 25
Split Fiction

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2

Switch
Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe"
Minecraft : Nintendo Switch Edition
EA SPORTS FC 25

PC
Doom Anthology
Farming Simulator 25
Minecraft Java & Bedrock

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 04/28/2025 at 02:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    rogeraf posted the 04/28/2025 at 03:10 PM
    Assassin's Creed Shadows en tête des ventes, meme si c'est pas parfait ca fait plaisir pour moi le Breton , Ex Breton
    cyr posted the 04/28/2025 at 03:34 PM
    rogeraf il est deuxième...
    rogeraf posted the 04/28/2025 at 03:59 PM
    cyr Ouais c'est pas mal
