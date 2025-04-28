PS5 Semaine 16 : du 14/04/2025 au 19/04/2025
1) Indiana Jones and the great circle (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) / -1
3) Astro Bot (PS5) / -1
4) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS5) / Retour
5) Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe" (Switch) / -2
Indiana Jones and the great circle
Assassin's Creed Shadows
Astro Bot
PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Gran Turismo 7
Lunar Remastered Collection
XSeriesX
Assassin's Creed Shadows
EA SPORTS FC 25
Split Fiction
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2
Switch
Mario Kart 8 "Deluxe"
Minecraft : Nintendo Switch Edition
EA SPORTS FC 25
PC
Doom Anthology
Farming Simulator 25
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
tags :
posted the 04/28/2025 at 02:15 PM by nicolasgourry