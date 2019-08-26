vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
TOP-France
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 02/26/2025
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
articles : 287
visites since opening : 454390
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 7 / 2025

Semaine 7 : du 10/02/2025 au 15/02/2025

1) Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) / +1
2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / +1
3) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS5) / Retour
4) Kingdom come : Deliverance II (PS5) / -3
5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1


PS5
EA SPORTS FC 25
Kingdom come : Deliverance II
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6

PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
NBA 2K25

XSeriesX
Kingdom come : Deliverance II
EA SPORTS FC 25
SID MEIER'S Civilization VII

XOne
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2
Hogwarts Legacy

Switch
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PC
N.C.
Farming Simulator 25
Kingdom come : Deliverance II Collector's Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
