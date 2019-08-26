PS5 Semaine 7 : du 10/02/2025 au 15/02/2025
1) Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) / +1
2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / +1
3) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS5) / Retour
4) Kingdom come : Deliverance II (PS5) / -3
5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1
EA SPORTS FC 25
Kingdom come : Deliverance II
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
NBA 2K25
XSeriesX
Kingdom come : Deliverance II
EA SPORTS FC 25
SID MEIER'S Civilization VII
XOne
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2
Hogwarts Legacy
Switch
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
PC
N.C.
Farming Simulator 25
Kingdom come : Deliverance II Collector's Edition
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
tags :
posted the 02/26/2025 at 10:05 PM by nicolasgourry