

Semaine 7 : du 10/02/2025 au 15/02/2025



1) Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) / +1

2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / +1

3) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS5) / Retour

4) Kingdom come : Deliverance II (PS5) / -3

5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1

S.E.L.L.

EA SPORTS FC 25Kingdom come : Deliverance IICall Of Duty : Black Ops 6EA SPORTS FC 25Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6NBA 2K25Kingdom come : Deliverance IIEA SPORTS FC 25SID MEIER'S Civilization VIIGTA V - Prenium EditionRed Dead Redemption 2Hogwarts LegacyDonkey Kong Country Returns HDSuper Mario Party JamboreeMario Kart 8 DeluxeN.C.Farming Simulator 25Kingdom come : Deliverance II Collector's EditionLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.