Meilleurs FPS
Top 10 Gamekyo Meilleurs FPS
10 ) Borderlands 2 / 5 Points
9 ) BioShock Infinite / 6 Points
8 ) Timesplitters 2 / 7 Points
6 ) Doom -1993- / 8 Points
Half Life 2 / 8 Points
5 ) Half Life / 9 Points
4 ) Metroid Prime / 10 Points
3 ) Perfect Dark / 11 Points
1 ) Bioshock / 17 Points
Goldeneye 64 / 17 Points
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mention honorable, Meilleurs FPS avec 4 Points :
Merci aux 26 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.
Halo 1 Combat Evolved / Metroid prime 3 corruption / Turok / Dishonored 1 / Titan Fall 2.
tags :
posted the 01/25/2025 at 02:00 PM by nicolasgourry