Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Gamekyo au TOP
Gamekyo au TOP
Gamekyo au TOP
nicolasgourry
01/01/2025
01/25/2025
Un groupe qui sera consacré à différent "Top".
articles : 6
visites since opening : 7961
subscribers : 2
bloggers : 2
[Résultat] Top 10 / Meilleurs FPS / Gamekyo


Top 10 Gamekyo Meilleurs FPS


10 ) Borderlands 2 / 5 Points


9 ) BioShock Infinite / 6 Points


8 ) Timesplitters 2 / 7 Points


6 ) Doom -1993- / 8 Points

Half Life 2 / 8 Points


5 ) Half Life / 9 Points


4 ) Metroid Prime / 10 Points


3 ) Perfect Dark / 11 Points


1 ) Bioshock / 17 Points


Goldeneye 64 / 17 Points


-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mention honorable, Meilleurs FPS avec 4 Points :
Halo 1 Combat Evolved / Metroid prime 3 corruption / Turok / Dishonored 1 / Titan Fall 2.


Merci aux 26 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.


Meilleurs FPS
    famimax
    posted the 01/25/2025 at 02:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    misterwhite posted the 01/25/2025 at 02:26 PM
    Bon top ! Perfect dark et goldeneye des masterclass
    nosphor68 posted the 01/25/2025 at 02:56 PM
    Hormis Bioshock Infinite qui n’a rien à Faire dans ce Top , le Reste du Classement est Cohérent
