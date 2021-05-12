profile
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
EDGE
EDGE
Edge est un magazine multi-format de jeu vidéo. Tous les mois, je mettrais les notes.
channel
EDGE 406 : Awards 2024 + TOP 10 + Notes


Jeu de l'année Playstation : Astro Bot
Jeu de l'année NIntendo : Shiren the Wanderer : The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island
Jeu de l'année XBox : Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Jeu de l'année PC : UFO 50 (indé)
Jeu de l'année VR : Vendetta forever (indé)
Meilleur DLC : Elden Ring : Shadow of the Erdtree
Développeur de l'année : Asobi (Astro bot)
Éditeur de l'année : Playstack (Balatro / The Rise of the Golden Idol)
Meilleur conception visuelle : Neva
Meilleur design audio : Star Wars : Outlaws
Meilleur conception narrative : The Rise of the Golden Idol
Meilleur performance vocale : Alec Newman (Still wakes the deep)

GOTY Top 10 :.
10 : Helldivers 2
9 : Shiren the Wanderer: The mystery dungeon of serpentcoil island
8 : Frostpunk 2
7 : Arco (indé)
6 : FFVII : Rebirth
5 : Metaphor : Refantazio
4 : Animal Well (indé)
3 : Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (indé)
2 : UFO50 (indé)

1 : Astrobot


Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - 8
Stalker 2 : Heart of Chornobyl - 8
Void Sols - 8 (idndé)
30 Birds - 8 (indé)
Infinity Nikki - 6
Mythwrecked : Ambrosia Island - 6 (indé)
Marvel Rivals - 5
MS Flight Sim 2024 - 4
Behemoth - 4
The Spirit of the Samurai - 4 (indé)


PS : Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.
    fan2jeux posted the 12/22/2024 at 08:38 AM
    Ufo 50 et lorelei me tentent tellement....
    Je me freine car je n ai pas envie de lacher red dead2
    fan2jeux posted the 12/22/2024 at 08:40 AM
    Playstack editeur de l année, mais carrément
    Quand ils éditent cette année balatro et golden idol, tu t inclines
    zekk posted the 12/22/2024 at 11:22 AM
    On en fait quand même beaucoup trop sur Metaphor, il faudrait à un moment quand même lui reconnaitre ses multiples défauts
