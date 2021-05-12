GOTY Top 10 :.

10 : Helldivers 2

9 : Shiren the Wanderer: The mystery dungeon of serpentcoil island

8 : Frostpunk 2

7 : Arco (indé)

6 : FFVII : Rebirth

5 : Metaphor : Refantazio

4 : Animal Well (indé)

3 : Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (indé)

2 : UFO50 (indé)



1 : Astrobot

Jeu de l'année Playstation : Astro BotJeu de l'année NIntendo : Shiren the Wanderer : The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil IslandJeu de l'année XBox : Indiana Jones and the Great CircleJeu de l'année PC : UFO 50 (indé)Jeu de l'année VR : Vendetta forever (indé)Meilleur DLC : Elden Ring : Shadow of the ErdtreeDéveloppeur de l'année : Asobi (Astro bot)Éditeur de l'année : Playstack (Balatro / The Rise of the Golden Idol)Meilleur conception visuelle : NevaMeilleur design audio : Star Wars : OutlawsMeilleur conception narrative : The Rise of the Golden IdolMeilleur performance vocale : Alec Newman (Still wakes the deep)Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - 8Stalker 2 : Heart of Chornobyl - 8Void Sols - 8 (idndé)30 Birds - 8 (indé)Infinity Nikki - 6Mythwrecked : Ambrosia Island - 6 (indé)Marvel Rivals - 5MS Flight Sim 2024 - 4Behemoth - 4The Spirit of the Samurai - 4 (indé)