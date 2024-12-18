

Semaine 49 : du 25/11/2024 au 30/11/2024



1) EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) / =

2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / =

3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / Retour

4) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / -1

5) EA Sports FC 25 (Switch) / =

S.E.L.L.

EA SPORTS FC 25Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6Dragon Ball : Sparking ! ZeroEA SPORTS FC 25Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6Gran Turismo 7EA SPORTS FC 25Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6STAR WARS OutlawsHogwarts LegacyGTA V - Prenium EditionRed Dead RedemptionSuper Mario Party JamboreeMario Kart 8 DeluxeEA Sports FC 25Farming Simulator 25S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 : Heart Of ChernobylFarming Simulator 25 Collector's EditionLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.