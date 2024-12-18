PS5 Semaine 49 : du 25/11/2024 au 30/11/2024
1) EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) / =
2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / =
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / Retour
4) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / -1
5) EA Sports FC 25 (Switch) / =
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
Dragon Ball : Sparking ! Zero
PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
Gran Turismo 7
XSeriesX
EA SPORTS FC 25
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
STAR WARS Outlaws
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption
Switch
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
EA Sports FC 25
PC
Farming Simulator 25
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 : Heart Of Chernobyl
Farming Simulator 25 Collector's Edition
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
