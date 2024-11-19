vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 11/19/2024
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 273
visites since opening : 433683
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 45 / 2024

Semaine 45 : du 28/10/2024 au 05/11/2024

1) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / =
2) Mario & Luigi : Brothership (Switch) / Nouveau
3) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / -1
4) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS5) / =
5) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4) / -2


PS5
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
Dragon Ball : Sparking! Zero

PS4
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
Red Dead Redemption

XSeriesX
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Bundle
EA SPORTS FC 25
Empire Of The Ants - Limited Edition

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2

Switch
Mario & Luigi : Brothership
Super Mario Party Jamboree
EA SPORTS FC 25

PC
Empire Of The Ants - Limited Edition
EA SPORTS FC 25 : Ultimate Edition
Doom Anthology

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/19/2024 at 03:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    shinz0 posted the 11/19/2024 at 03:12 PM
    Y a même pas Dragon Age : The Veilguard
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo