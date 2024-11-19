PS5 Semaine 45 : du 28/10/2024 au 05/11/2024
1) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / =
2) Mario & Luigi : Brothership (Switch) / Nouveau
3) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / -1
4) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS5) / =
5) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4) / -2
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
Dragon Ball : Sparking! Zero
PS4
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
Red Dead Redemption
XSeriesX
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Bundle
EA SPORTS FC 25
Empire Of The Ants - Limited Edition
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2
Switch
Mario & Luigi : Brothership
Super Mario Party Jamboree
EA SPORTS FC 25
PC
Empire Of The Ants - Limited Edition
EA SPORTS FC 25 : Ultimate Edition
Doom Anthology
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
