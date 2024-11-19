

Semaine 45 : du 28/10/2024 au 05/11/2024



1) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / =

2) Mario & Luigi : Brothership (Switch) / Nouveau

3) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / -1

4) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS5) / =

5) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4) / -2

S.E.L.L.

Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6EA SPORTS FC 25Dragon Ball : Sparking! ZeroCall Of Duty : Black Ops 6EA SPORTS FC 25Red Dead RedemptionCall Of Duty : Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen BundleEA SPORTS FC 25Empire Of The Ants - Limited EditionHogwarts LegacyGTA V - Prenium EditionRed Dead Redemption 2Mario & Luigi : BrothershipSuper Mario Party JamboreeEA SPORTS FC 25Empire Of The Ants - Limited EditionEA SPORTS FC 25 : Ultimate EditionDoom AnthologyLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.