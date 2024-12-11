PS5 Semaine 44 : du 21/10/2024 au 26/10/2024
1) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / =
2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / =
3) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4) / =
4) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS5) / =
5) Dragon Age : The veilguard (PS5) / Nouveau
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
Dragon Age : The veilguard
PS4
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
NBA 2K25
XSeriesX
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
Dragon Age : The veilguard
EA SPORTS FC 25
XOne
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2
Switch
Super Mario Party Jamboree
The legend of Zelda : Echoes of wisdom
EA SPORTS FC 25
PC
Dragon Age : The veilguard
EA SPORTS FC 25 : Ultimate Edition
Doom Anthology
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
posted the 11/12/2024 at 06:40 PM by nicolasgourry
Mais Nintendo va jamais annoncer la switch 2 à ce rythme