Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
nicolasgourry
08/26/2019
11/12/2024
Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 272
visites since opening : 432378
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 44 / 2024

Semaine 44 : du 21/10/2024 au 26/10/2024

1) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / =
2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / =
3) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4) / =
4) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS5) / =
5) Dragon Age : The veilguard (PS5) / Nouveau


PS5
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
Dragon Age : The veilguard

PS4
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS FC 25
NBA 2K25

XSeriesX
Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6
Dragon Age : The veilguard
EA SPORTS FC 25

XOne
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Hogwarts Legacy
Red Dead Redemption 2

Switch
Super Mario Party Jamboree
The legend of Zelda : Echoes of wisdom
EA SPORTS FC 25

PC
Dragon Age : The veilguard
EA SPORTS FC 25 : Ultimate Edition
Doom Anthology

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 11/12/2024 at 06:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    cyr posted the 11/12/2024 at 07:31 PM
    Super Mario party qui s'accroche entre 2 version de call off duty?

    Mais Nintendo va jamais annoncer la switch 2 à ce rythme
