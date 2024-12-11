

Semaine 44 : du 21/10/2024 au 26/10/2024



1) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 (PS5) / =

2) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) / =

3) Call Of Duty : Black Ops 6 Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4) / =

4) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS5) / =

5) Dragon Age : The veilguard (PS5) / Nouveau

S.E.L.L.

