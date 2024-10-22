

Semaine 41 : du 30/09/2024 au 05/10/2024



1) Dragon Ball : Sparking ! Zero / Nouveau

2) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS5) / -1

3) SILENT HILL 2 (2024) / Nouveau

4) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS4) / -2

5) The legend of Zelda : Echoes of wisdom (Switch) / -2

S.E.L.L.

Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.