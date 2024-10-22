vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 10/22/2024
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 269
visites since opening : 428889
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 41 / 2024

Semaine 41 : du 30/09/2024 au 05/10/2024

1) Dragon Ball : Sparking ! Zero / Nouveau
2) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS5) / -1
3) SILENT HILL 2 (2024) / Nouveau
4) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS4) / -2
5) The legend of Zelda : Echoes of wisdom (Switch) / -2


PS5
Dragon Ball : Sparking ! Zero
EA SPORTS FC 25
SILENT HILL 2 (2024)

PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
FINAL FANTASY I-VI Collection - Anniversary Edition
GTA V Prenium Edition

XSeriesX
Dragon Ball : Sparking ! Zero
EA SPORTS FC 25
Dragon Ball : Sparking ! Zero Collector's Edition

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2

Switch
The legend of Zelda : Echoes of wisdom
FINAL FANTASY I-VI Collection - Anniversary Edition
EA SPORTS FC 25

PC
EA SPORTS FC 25
METAPHOR : Refantazio
F1 24

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    khazawi posted the 10/22/2024 at 08:03 PM
    En volume

    1 [PS5] Dragon Ball Sparking Zero (NEW)
    2 [PS5] EA Sports FC 25 (-2)
    3 [PS5] Silent Hill 2 (NEW)
    4 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (-2)
    5 [PS4] EA Sports FC 25 (-2)
    6 [XBS] Dragon Ball Sparking Zero
    7 [NSW] EA Sports FC 25
    8 [PS5] Metaphor ReFantazio
    9 [NSW] Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remastered
    10 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
