PS5 Semaine 41 : du 30/09/2024 au 05/10/2024
1) Dragon Ball : Sparking ! Zero / Nouveau
2) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS5) / -1
3) SILENT HILL 2 (2024) / Nouveau
4) EA SPORTS FC 25 (PS4) / -2
5) The legend of Zelda : Echoes of wisdom (Switch) / -2
Dragon Ball : Sparking ! Zero
EA SPORTS FC 25
SILENT HILL 2 (2024)
PS4
EA SPORTS FC 25
FINAL FANTASY I-VI Collection - Anniversary Edition
GTA V Prenium Edition
XSeriesX
Dragon Ball : Sparking ! Zero
EA SPORTS FC 25
Dragon Ball : Sparking ! Zero Collector's Edition
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2
Switch
The legend of Zelda : Echoes of wisdom
FINAL FANTASY I-VI Collection - Anniversary Edition
EA SPORTS FC 25
PC
EA SPORTS FC 25
METAPHOR : Refantazio
F1 24
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
tags :
posted the 10/22/2024 at 06:45 PM by nicolasgourry
1 [PS5] Dragon Ball Sparking Zero (NEW)
2 [PS5] EA Sports FC 25 (-2)
3 [PS5] Silent Hill 2 (NEW)
4 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (-2)
5 [PS4] EA Sports FC 25 (-2)
6 [XBS] Dragon Ball Sparking Zero
7 [NSW] EA Sports FC 25
8 [PS5] Metaphor ReFantazio
9 [NSW] Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remastered
10 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe