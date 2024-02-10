PS5 Semaine 38 : du 09/09/2024 au 14/09/2024
1) Astro Bot (PS5) / +1
2) Warhammer 40,000 : Space Marine II (PS5) / -1
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / Retour
4) NBA 2K25 (PS5) / -1
5) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / Retour
Astro Bot
Warhammer 40,000 : Space Marine II
NBA 2K25
PS4
Star Wars Jedi : Survivor
NBA 2K25
Red Dead Redemption 2
XSeriesX
Warhammer 40,000 : Space Marine II
Star Wars Outlaws
NBA 2K25
XOne
Star Wars Jedi : Survivor
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Animal Crossing : New Horizons
PC
Throne And Liberty - Ultimate Early Access Pack
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crow Edition Deluxe Collection
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
