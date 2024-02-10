vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 38 / 2024

Semaine 38 : du 09/09/2024 au 14/09/2024

1) Astro Bot (PS5) / +1
2) Warhammer 40,000 : Space Marine II (PS5) / -1
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / Retour
4) NBA 2K25 (PS5) / -1
5) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / Retour


PS5
Astro Bot
Warhammer 40,000 : Space Marine II
NBA 2K25

PS4
Star Wars Jedi : Survivor
NBA 2K25
Red Dead Redemption 2

XSeriesX
Warhammer 40,000 : Space Marine II
Star Wars Outlaws
NBA 2K25

XOne
Star Wars Jedi : Survivor
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Animal Crossing : New Horizons

PC
Throne And Liberty - Ultimate Early Access Pack
Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crow Edition Deluxe Collection
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 10/02/2024 at 05:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    khazawi posted the 10/02/2024 at 11:39 PM
    Astro Bot semble bien marché en France et en dehors du Japon même
