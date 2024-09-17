vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 09/17/2024
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 264
visites since opening : 421399
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 36 / 2024

Semaine 36 : du 26/08/2024 au 31/08/2024

1) Astro Bot (PS5) / Nouveau
2) NBA 2K25 (PS5) / Nouveau
3) Star Wars Outlaws (PS5) / -2
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
5) NBA 2K25 - All-Star Edition (PS5) / Nouveau


PS5
Astro Bot
NBA 2K25
Star Wars Outlaws

PS4
NBA 2K25
Gran Turismo 7
Ace Attorney Investigations Collection

XSeriesX
Star Wars Outlaws
NBA 2K25
Star Wars Outlaws : Gold Edtion

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
The Crew Motorfest

Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Luigi's mansion 2 HD
Super Mario Bros. Wonder

PC
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
Elden Ring - Shadow of The Erdtree Collector's Edition
The Sims 4 - Lovestruck Expansion Pack

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/17/2024 at 06:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    djfab posted the 09/17/2024 at 06:13 PM
    Content de voir Astro Bot en n°1 !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo