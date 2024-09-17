PS5 Semaine 36 : du 26/08/2024 au 31/08/2024
1) Astro Bot (PS5) / Nouveau
2) NBA 2K25 (PS5) / Nouveau
3) Star Wars Outlaws (PS5) / -2
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
5) NBA 2K25 - All-Star Edition (PS5) / Nouveau
Astro Bot
NBA 2K25
Star Wars Outlaws
PS4
NBA 2K25
Gran Turismo 7
Ace Attorney Investigations Collection
XSeriesX
Star Wars Outlaws
NBA 2K25
Star Wars Outlaws : Gold Edtion
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
The Crew Motorfest
Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Luigi's mansion 2 HD
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
PC
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
Elden Ring - Shadow of The Erdtree Collector's Edition
The Sims 4 - Lovestruck Expansion Pack
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
