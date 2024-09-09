vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 09/09/2024
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
articles : 263
visites since opening : 419885
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 35 / 2024

Semaine 35 : du 19/08/2024 au 24/08/2024

1) Star Wars Outlaws (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Star Wars Outlaws : Gold Edtion (PS5) / Nouveau
3) Star Wars Outlaws (XSX) / Nouveau
4) Visions Of Mana (PS5) / Nouveau
5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -4


PS5
Star Wars Outlaws
Star Wars Outlaws : Gold Edtion
Visions Of Mana

PS4
Gran Turismo 7
GTA V
Spider-Man: Miles Morales

XSeriesX
Star Wars Outlaws
Star Wars Outlaws : Gold Edtion
Visions Of Mana

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2

Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Luigi's mansion 2 HD
Ring Fit Adventure

PC
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
X-Plane 12
Final Fantasy XIV Online - 10TH Anniversary Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 09/09/2024 at 10:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    celebenoit84 posted the 09/09/2024 at 10:56 PM
    Bon il faudrait voir les chiffres de vente, mais il occupe déjà les 3 premières marches. Reste a voir sur la longueur ce que ça va donner
