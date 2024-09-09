PS5 Semaine 35 : du 19/08/2024 au 24/08/2024
1) Star Wars Outlaws (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Star Wars Outlaws : Gold Edtion (PS5) / Nouveau
3) Star Wars Outlaws (XSX) / Nouveau
4) Visions Of Mana (PS5) / Nouveau
5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -4
PS4
Gran Turismo 7
GTA V
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
XSeriesX
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2
Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Luigi's mansion 2 HD
Ring Fit Adventure
PC
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
X-Plane 12
Final Fantasy XIV Online - 10TH Anniversary Edition
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
