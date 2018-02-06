Si tu aimes, tu casque...
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Casque VR
name : Casque VR
title : Si tu aimes, tu casque...
description : Un groupe qui parlera des jeux qui utilisent les casques VR (Réalité virtuelle).
[Quest/PSVR2] Vendetta Forever / Trailer




Éditeur : nDreams
Développeur : MeatSpace Interactive
Genre : Action
Prévu sur MetaQuest 2-3-Pro /PSVR2
Date de sortie : Octobre 2024
Langues : Anglais / Français / Allemand / Japonais / Coréen / Espagnol



Site officiel (Demo dispo Meta Quest)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CGYbI-eHzbs
