PS5 Semaine 31 : du 29/07/2024 au 03/08/2024
1) Luigi's mansion 2 HD (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
3) Super Mario Bros Wonder (Switch) / =
4) Princess Peach : Showtime! (Switch) / Retour
5) Animal Crossing (Switch) / Retour
(6ème semaine consécutive pour Luigi's mansion 2 HD en 1er place).
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition
Spider-man 2
GTA V
PS4
EA Sprots FC 24
GTA V
Hogwarts Legacy
XSeriesX
Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition
Assassin's Creed Mirage
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2
Switch
Luigi's mansion 2 HD
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
PC
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
The Sims 4 - Lovestruck Expansion Pack
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
posted the 08/12/2024 at 08:20 PM by nicolasgourry