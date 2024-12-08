

Semaine 31 : du 29/07/2024 au 03/08/2024



1) Luigi's mansion 2 HD (Switch) / =

2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =

3) Super Mario Bros Wonder (Switch) / =

4) Princess Peach : Showtime! (Switch) / Retour

5) Animal Crossing (Switch) / Retour

S.E.L.L.

Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree EditionSpider-man 2GTA VEA Sprots FC 24GTA VHogwarts LegacyCyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate EditionElden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree EditionAssassin's Creed MirageHogwarts LegacyGTA V - Prenium EditionRed Dead Redemption 2Luigi's mansion 2 HDMario Kart 8 DeluxeSuper Mario Bros. WonderMinecraft Java & BedrockThe Sims 4 - Lovestruck Expansion PackMicrosoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe EditionLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.