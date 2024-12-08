vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
279
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 08/12/2024
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 259
visites since opening : 413393
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 31 / 2024

Semaine 31 : du 29/07/2024 au 03/08/2024

1) Luigi's mansion 2 HD (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
3) Super Mario Bros Wonder (Switch) / =
4) Princess Peach : Showtime! (Switch) / Retour
5) Animal Crossing (Switch) / Retour

(6ème semaine consécutive pour Luigi's mansion 2 HD en 1er place).


PS5
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition
Spider-man 2
GTA V

PS4
EA Sprots FC 24
GTA V
Hogwarts Legacy

XSeriesX
Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition
Assassin's Creed Mirage

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Red Dead Redemption 2

Switch
Luigi's mansion 2 HD
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder

PC
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
The Sims 4 - Lovestruck Expansion Pack
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/12/2024 at 08:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo