

Semaine 28 : du 08/07/2024 au 13/07/2024



1) Luigi's mansion 2 HD (Switch) / =

2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =

3) Super Mario Bros Wonder (Switch) / =

4) Animal Crossing (Switch) / Retour

5) Princess Peach : Showtime! (Switch) / -1

(3ème semaine consécutive pour Luigi's mansion 2 HD en 1er place).

S.E.L.L.

EA Sprots FC 24Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree EditionSpider-man 2Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de PoudlardF1 24EA Sprots FC 24GTA V - Prenium EditionHogwarts LegacyCall of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross GenThe Crew MotorfestCall of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross GenEA Sprots FC 24Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree EditionAssassin's Creed mirage - Deluxe EditionHogwarts LegacyHogwarts LegacyGTA V - Prenium EditionThe Crew MotorfestRed Dead Redemption 2The QuarryLuigi's mansion 2 HDMario Kart 8 DeluxeSuper Mario Bros. WonderAnimal CrossingPrincess Peach : Showtime!Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe EditionEA Sports FC 24Minecraft Java & BedrockPlants VS. Zombies : Garden Warfare 2Football Manager 2024Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.