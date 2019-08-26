vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
Top France / Semaine 28 / 2024

Semaine 28 : du 08/07/2024 au 13/07/2024

1) Luigi's mansion 2 HD (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
3) Super Mario Bros Wonder (Switch) / =
4) Animal Crossing (Switch) / Retour
5) Princess Peach : Showtime! (Switch) / -1

(3ème semaine consécutive pour Luigi's mansion 2 HD en 1er place).


PS5
EA Sprots FC 24
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition
Spider-man 2
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard
F1 24

PS4
EA Sprots FC 24
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Hogwarts Legacy
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
The Crew Motorfest

XSeriesX
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
EA Sprots FC 24
Elden Ring - Shadow Of The Erdtree Edition
Assassin's Creed mirage - Deluxe Edition
Hogwarts Legacy

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
The Crew Motorfest
Red Dead Redemption 2
The Quarry

Switch
Luigi's mansion 2 HD
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Animal Crossing
Princess Peach : Showtime!

PC
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
EA Sports FC 24
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
Plants VS. Zombies : Garden Warfare 2
Football Manager 2024

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
