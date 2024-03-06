PS5 Semaine 21 : du 20/05/2024 au 25/05/2024
1) Paper Mario Remake (Switch) / Nouveau
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1
3) Super Mario Brox. Wonder (Switch) / -1
4) Princess Peach : Showtime! (Switch) / -1
5) Eiyuden Chronicle : Hundred heroes (Switch) / Nouveau
Spider-Man 2
Stellar Blade
TOPSPIN 2K25
PS4
EA Sprots FC 24
Red Dead Redemption 2
GTA V - Prenium Edition
XSeriesX
Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
TOPSPIN 2K25
XOne
Red Dead Redemption 2
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch
Paper Mario Remake
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
PC
Homeworld 3 - Collector's Edition
Minecraft Java & Bedrock Edition Deluxe Colletion
Microsoft Flight Simulator
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
