vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Jeux Vidéo
278
Likers
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
TOP-France
vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
nicolasgourry
08/26/2019
06/03/2024
Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
249 articles
visites since opening : 396625
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 21 / 2024

Semaine 21 : du 20/05/2024 au 25/05/2024

1) Paper Mario Remake (Switch) / Nouveau
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1
3) Super Mario Brox. Wonder (Switch) / -1
4) Princess Peach : Showtime! (Switch) / -1
5) Eiyuden Chronicle : Hundred heroes (Switch) / Nouveau


PS5
Spider-Man 2
Stellar Blade
TOPSPIN 2K25

PS4
EA Sprots FC 24
Red Dead Redemption 2
GTA V - Prenium Edition

XSeriesX
Cyberpunk 2077 - Ultimate Edition
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
TOPSPIN 2K25

XOne
Red Dead Redemption 2
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
Paper Mario Remake
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder

PC
Homeworld 3 - Collector's Edition
Minecraft Java & Bedrock Edition Deluxe Colletion
Microsoft Flight Simulator

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    posted the 06/03/2024 at 05:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    cyr posted the 06/03/2024 at 05:19 PM
    La Switch a urgemment besoin d'être changer....ou pas vraiment.
