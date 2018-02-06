Si tu aimes, tu casque...
profile
Jeux Vidéo
278
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
Casque VR
11
Likes
Likers
name : Casque VR
title : Si tu aimes, tu casque...
screen name : cvr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/cvr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 06/02/2018
last update : 03/27/2024
description : Un groupe qui parlera des jeux qui utilisent les casques VR (Réalité virtuelle).
tags :
articles : 81
visites since opening : 291402
subscribers : 7
bloggers : 2
channel
[Quest/PSVR2] Metal : Hellsinger VR / Trailer




Éditeur : Funcom
Développeur : Lab42
Genre : Action/Rythme
Prévu sur PC/PS5
Date de sortie : 2024 (Quest2/Quest3/PSVR2)

Incarnez l'Inconnue, un être à mi-chemin entre l'humain et le démon, et laissez le metal vous animer.


Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sqwqHF9S-v4
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/27/2024 at 04:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo