

Semaine 08 : du 19/02/2024 au 24/02/2024



1) Mario VS. Donkey Kong (Switch) / =

2) EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) / +2

3) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / =

4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / Retour

5) EA Sports FC 24 (PS4) / Retour

S.E.L.L.

EA Sports FC 24Skull and bonesSpider-Man 2EA Sports FC 24Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross GenHogwarts LegacyEA Sports FC 24Skull and bonesCall of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross GenHogwarts LegacyGTA V - Prenium EditionThe crew motorfestMario VS. Donkey KongSuper Mario Bros. WonderMario Kart 8 DeluxeMinecraft Java & BedrockX-Plane 12Farming Simulator 22Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.