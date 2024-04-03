PS5 Semaine 08 : du 19/02/2024 au 24/02/2024
1) Mario VS. Donkey Kong (Switch) / =
2) EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) / +2
3) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / =
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / Retour
5) EA Sports FC 24 (PS4) / Retour
EA Sports FC 24
Skull and bones
Spider-Man 2
PS4
EA Sports FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Hogwarts Legacy
XSeriesX
EA Sports FC 24
Skull and bones
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
The crew motorfest
Switch
Mario VS. Donkey Kong
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
PC
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
X-Plane 12
Farming Simulator 22
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
