vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
277
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 03/04/2024
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 236
visites since opening : 375173
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 08 / 2024

Semaine 08 : du 19/02/2024 au 24/02/2024

1) Mario VS. Donkey Kong (Switch) / =
2) EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) / +2
3) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / =
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / Retour
5) EA Sports FC 24 (PS4) / Retour


PS5
EA Sports FC 24
Skull and bones
Spider-Man 2

PS4
EA Sports FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Hogwarts Legacy

XSeriesX
EA Sports FC 24
Skull and bones
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
The crew motorfest

Switch
Mario VS. Donkey Kong
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PC
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
X-Plane 12
Farming Simulator 22

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/04/2024 at 03:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/04/2024 at 03:01 PM
    Kidicarus tu dois être encore plus surpris pour Mario vs DK.
    kidicarus posted the 03/04/2024 at 04:56 PM
    nicolasgourry effectivement, j'aurais aimé voir Another code se révéler.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo