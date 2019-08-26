PS5 Semaine 45 : du 06/11/2023 au 11/11/2023
1) Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / -1
3) Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen (PS4) / Nouveau
4) Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen (XSX) / Nouveau
5) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) / -3
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
EA Sports FC 24
PS4
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
EA Sports FC 24
Hogwarts Legacy
XSeriesX
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
EA Sports FC 24
Assassin's Creed Mirage
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
The Crew Motorfest
Fifa 23
Switch
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
EA Sports FC 24
PC
Football Manager 2024
EA Sports FC 24
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
