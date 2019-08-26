vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 11/20/2023
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
articles : 221
visites since opening : 350030
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 45 / 2023

Semaine 45 : du 06/11/2023 au 11/11/2023

1) Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / -1
3) Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen (PS4) / Nouveau
4) Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen (XSX) / Nouveau
5) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) / -3


PS5
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
EA Sports FC 24

PS4
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
EA Sports FC 24
Hogwarts Legacy

XSeriesX
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
EA Sports FC 24
Assassin's Creed Mirage

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
The Crew Motorfest
Fifa 23

Switch
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
EA Sports FC 24

PC
Football Manager 2024
EA Sports FC 24
Minecraft Java & Bedrock

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 11/20/2023 at 06:00 PM by nicolasgourry
