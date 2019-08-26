

Semaine 45 : du 06/11/2023 au 11/11/2023



1) Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen (PS5) / Nouveau

2) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / -1

3) Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen (PS4) / Nouveau

4) Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen (XSX) / Nouveau

5) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) / -3

S.E.L.L.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross GenMarvel's Spider-Man 2EA Sports FC 24Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross GenEA Sports FC 24Hogwarts LegacyCall of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross GenEA Sports FC 24Assassin's Creed MirageHogwarts LegacyThe Crew MotorfestFifa 23Super Mario Bros. WonderMario Kart 8 DeluxeEA Sports FC 24Football Manager 2024EA Sports FC 24Minecraft Java & BedrockLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.