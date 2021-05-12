profile
Jeux Vidéo
276
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
EDGE
4
Likes
Likers
name : EDGE
title :
screen name : edge
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/edge
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 12/05/2021
last update : 10/30/2023
description : Edge est un magazine multi-format de jeu vidéo. Tous les mois, je mettrais les notes.
tags :
articles : 28
visites since opening : 107632
subscribers : 2
bloggers : 1
channel
EDGE "391" : Notes / Noel 2023


Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 9
Counter-Strike 2 – 9
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – 8
Saltsea Chronicles – 8 (indé)
Jusant – 8 (indé)
Subpar Pool – 8 (indé)
Forza Motorsport – 7
World of Horror – 7 (indé)
The Fabulous Fear Machine – 7 (indé)
Lords of the Fallen – 6
Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 6
The Lamplighters League – 6
El Paso, Elsewhere – 6
Hellboy : Web of Wyrd – 4 (indé)


PS : Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    idd, kisukesan
    posted the 10/30/2023 at 01:35 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    ravyxxs posted the 10/30/2023 at 01:58 PM
    Kevisiano Jusant mec, j'espère un petit coup de coeur !
    shinz0 posted the 10/30/2023 at 02:04 PM
    Jusant demain

    Lords of the Fallen et Assassin’s Creed Mirage
    idd posted the 10/30/2023 at 04:30 PM
    j'ai pas compris "janvier 2024" ?
    du coup alan wake 2 c'est le mois prochain ^^
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/30/2023 at 05:49 PM
    idd
    En fait le mois dernier (390) c'était ça la couverture
    https://pocketmagscovers.imgix.net/edge-magazine-december-2023-cover.jpg
    Comme c'est le numéro 391 je me suis dit "c'est Janvier 2024", mais non c'est subtile c'est "Noël 2023".
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo