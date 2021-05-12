Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 9
Counter-Strike 2 – 9
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – 8
Saltsea Chronicles – 8 (indé)
Jusant – 8 (indé)
Subpar Pool – 8 (indé)
Forza Motorsport – 7
World of Horror – 7 (indé)
The Fabulous Fear Machine – 7 (indé)
Lords of the Fallen – 6
Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 6
The Lamplighters League – 6
El Paso, Elsewhere – 6
Hellboy : Web of Wyrd – 4 (indé)
PS : Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.
posted the 10/30/2023 at 01:35 PM
Lords of the Fallen et Assassin’s Creed Mirage
du coup alan wake 2 c'est le mois prochain ^^
En fait le mois dernier (390) c'était ça la couverture
https://pocketmagscovers.imgix.net/edge-magazine-december-2023-cover.jpg
Comme c'est le numéro 391 je me suis dit "c'est Janvier 2024", mais non c'est subtile c'est "Noël 2023".