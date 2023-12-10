vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
276
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 10/12/2023
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 215
visites since opening : 339890
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 39 / 2023

Semaine 39 : du 25/09/2023 au 30/09/2023

1) EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) / Nouveau
2) EA Sports FC 24 (PS4) / Nouveau
3) EA Sports FC 24 (XSX) / Nouveau
4) EA Sports FC 24 (Switch) / Nouveau
5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / Retour


PS5
EA Sports FC 24
The crew motorfest
Mortal Kombat 1

PS4
EA Sports FC 24
The crew motorfest
Hogwarts Legacy

XSeriesX
EA Sports FC 24
Mortal Kombat 1
Starfield

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
The crew motorfest
Grand Theft Auto V - Prenium Edition

Switch
EA Sports FC 24
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom

PC
EA Sports FC 24
Payday 3 - Collectors Edition
Starfield

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/12/2023 at 08:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    cyr posted the 10/12/2023 at 08:06 AM
    Pays de footeux....chaque année....alors qu'une mise a jour suffirait ...
    shinz0 posted the 10/12/2023 at 09:10 AM
    Mario Kart 8 fait de la résistance

    cyr pas de mise à jour possible FIFA est mort vive EA Sports FC 24
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo