PS5 Semaine 39 : du 25/09/2023 au 30/09/2023
1) EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) / Nouveau
2) EA Sports FC 24 (PS4) / Nouveau
3) EA Sports FC 24 (XSX) / Nouveau
4) EA Sports FC 24 (Switch) / Nouveau
5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / Retour
EA Sports FC 24
The crew motorfest
Mortal Kombat 1
PS4
EA Sports FC 24
The crew motorfest
Hogwarts Legacy
XSeriesX
EA Sports FC 24
Mortal Kombat 1
Starfield
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
The crew motorfest
Grand Theft Auto V - Prenium Edition
Switch
EA Sports FC 24
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
PC
EA Sports FC 24
Payday 3 - Collectors Edition
Starfield
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
posted the 10/12/2023 at 08:00 AM
