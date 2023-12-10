

Semaine 39 : du 25/09/2023 au 30/09/2023



1) EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) / Nouveau

2) EA Sports FC 24 (PS4) / Nouveau

3) EA Sports FC 24 (XSX) / Nouveau

4) EA Sports FC 24 (Switch) / Nouveau

5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / Retour

S.E.L.L.

EA Sports FC 24The crew motorfestMortal Kombat 1EA Sports FC 24The crew motorfestHogwarts LegacyEA Sports FC 24Mortal Kombat 1StarfieldHogwarts LegacyThe crew motorfestGrand Theft Auto V - Prenium EditionEA Sports FC 24Mario Kart 8 DeluxeThe Legend of Zelda : Tears of the KingdomEA Sports FC 24Payday 3 - Collectors EditionStarfieldLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.