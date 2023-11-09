

Semaine 35 : du 28/08/2023 au 02/09/2023



1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =

2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1

3) Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) / +2

4) Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard (PS5) / Retor

5) Pikmin 4 (Switch) / -1

6ème semaines consécutives numéro 1 pour ZELDA : Tears of the Kingdom.

S.E.L.L.

Gran Turismo 7Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de PoudlardArmored Core VI : Fires Of Rubicon - Launch EDITIONHogwarts LegacyGran Turismo 7The Last Of Us Part IIForza Horizon 5 - Premium EditionDiablo IVArmored Core VI : Fires Of Rubicon - Launch EDITIONHogwarts LegacyFIFA 23GTA V - Prenium EditionThe Legend of Zelda : Tears of the KingdomMario Kart 8 DeluxePikmin 4Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe EditionMinecraft Java & BedrockLes Sims 4 - Vie au ranchLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.