vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Jeux Vidéo
277
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 09/11/2023
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
articles : 211
visites since opening : 334096
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 35 / 2023

Semaine 35 : du 28/08/2023 au 02/09/2023

1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
3) Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) / +2
4) Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard (PS5) / Retor
5) Pikmin 4 (Switch) / -1

6ème semaines consécutives numéro 1 pour ZELDA : Tears of the Kingdom.


PS5
Gran Turismo 7
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard
Armored Core VI : Fires Of Rubicon - Launch EDITION

PS4
Hogwarts Legacy
Gran Turismo 7
The Last Of Us Part II

XSeriesX
Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition
Diablo IV
Armored Core VI : Fires Of Rubicon - Launch EDITION

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Pikmin 4

PC
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
Les Sims 4 - Vie au ranch

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 09/11/2023 at 10:30 PM by nicolasgourry
