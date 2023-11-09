PS5 Semaine 35 : du 28/08/2023 au 02/09/2023
1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
3) Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) / +2
4) Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard (PS5) / Retor
5) Pikmin 4 (Switch) / -1
6ème semaines consécutives numéro 1 pour ZELDA : Tears of the Kingdom.
Gran Turismo 7
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard
Armored Core VI : Fires Of Rubicon - Launch EDITION
PS4
Hogwarts Legacy
Gran Turismo 7
The Last Of Us Part II
XSeriesX
Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition
Diablo IV
Armored Core VI : Fires Of Rubicon - Launch EDITION
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Pikmin 4
PC
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
Les Sims 4 - Vie au ranch
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
tags :
posted the 09/11/2023 at 10:30 PM by nicolasgourry