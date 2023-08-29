PS5 Semaine 33 : du 14/08/2023 au 19/08/2023
1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
3) Pikmin 4 (Switch) / =
4) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch) / +1
5) Mario Party Superstars (Switch) / Retour
4ème semaines consécutives numéro 1 pour ZELDA : Tears of the Kingdom.
Final Fantasy XVI
Gran Turismo 7
Hogwarts Legacy
PS4
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Gran Turismo 7
XSeriesX
Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition
Diablo IV
F1 23
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Pikmin 4
PC
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
Les Sims 4 - Vie au ranch
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
