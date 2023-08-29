

Semaine 33 : du 14/08/2023 au 19/08/2023



1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =

2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =

3) Pikmin 4 (Switch) / =

4) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch) / +1

5) Mario Party Superstars (Switch) / Retour

4ème semaines consécutives numéro 1 pour ZELDA : Tears of the Kingdom. 4ème semaines consécutives numéro 1 pour ZELDA : Tears of the Kingdom.

S.E.L.L.

Final Fantasy XVIGran Turismo 7Hogwarts LegacyHogwarts LegacyGTA V - Prenium EditionGran Turismo 7Forza Horizon 5 - Premium EditionDiablo IVF1 23Hogwarts LegacyFIFA 23GTA V - Prenium EditionThe Legend of Zelda : Tears of the KingdomMario Kart 8 DeluxePikmin 4Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe EditionLes Sims 4 - Vie au ranchMinecraft Java & BedrockLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.