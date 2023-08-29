vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 33 / 2023

Semaine 33 : du 14/08/2023 au 19/08/2023

1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
3) Pikmin 4 (Switch) / =
4) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch) / +1
5) Mario Party Superstars (Switch) / Retour

4ème semaines consécutives numéro 1 pour ZELDA : Tears of the Kingdom.


PS5
Final Fantasy XVI
Gran Turismo 7
Hogwarts Legacy

PS4
Hogwarts Legacy
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Gran Turismo 7

XSeriesX
Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition
Diablo IV
F1 23

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Pikmin 4

PC
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
Les Sims 4 - Vie au ranch
Minecraft Java & Bedrock

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 08/29/2023 at 12:45 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    nicolasgourry posted the 08/29/2023 at 12:48 PM
    Il y a le petit effet Gran Turismo 7 (avec la sortie du film) dans les tops PS5/PS4.
    kidicarus posted the 08/29/2023 at 12:54 PM
    nicolasgourry Hum je ne crois pas, mais peut être parce qu'il est en promo un peu partout fnac Amazon etc
    nicolasgourry posted the 08/29/2023 at 12:58 PM
    kidicarus c'est peut-être la combinaison des deux, ils ont peut-être profité du film pour faire des promotions sur le jeu, pour relancer les ventes.
    kidicarus posted the 08/29/2023 at 01:39 PM
    nicolasgourry je dis ça pas rapport au film qui ne semble pas très bien parti de la ligne de départ.
