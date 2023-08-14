vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 08/14/2023
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 207
visites since opening : 328271
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 31 / 2023

Semaine 31 : du 31/07/2023 au 05/08/2023

1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
3) Pikmin 4 (Switch) / -1
4) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch) / =
5) Mario party Superstars (Switch) / Retour


PS5
Final Fantasy XVI
Hogwarts Legacy
God Of War Ragnarök

PS4
Hogwarts Legacy
F1 23
FIFA 23

XSeriesX
Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition
Diablo IV
Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Pikmin 4

PC
Les Sims 4 - Vie au ranch
Farming Simulator 22
Minecraft Java & Brdrock

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    comments (1)
    ducknsexe posted the 08/14/2023 at 10:00 PM
    Top 5 semaine 31 : Perfect
