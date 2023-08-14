

Semaine 31 : du 31/07/2023 au 05/08/2023



1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =

2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1

3) Pikmin 4 (Switch) / -1

4) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch) / =

5) Mario party Superstars (Switch) / Retour

S.E.L.L.

Final Fantasy XVIHogwarts LegacyGod Of War RagnarökHogwarts LegacyF1 23FIFA 23Forza Horizon 5 - Premium EditionDiablo IVDiablo IV Pack Cross-GenHogwarts LegacyFIFA 23GTA V - Prenium EditionThe Legend of Zelda : Tears of the KingdomMario Kart 8 DeluxePikmin 4Les Sims 4 - Vie au ranchFarming Simulator 22Minecraft Java & BrdrockLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.