PS5 Semaine 31 : du 31/07/2023 au 05/08/2023
1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
3) Pikmin 4 (Switch) / -1
4) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch) / =
5) Mario party Superstars (Switch) / Retour
Final Fantasy XVI
Hogwarts Legacy
God Of War Ragnarök
PS4
Hogwarts Legacy
F1 23
FIFA 23
XSeriesX
Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition
Diablo IV
Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Pikmin 4
PC
Les Sims 4 - Vie au ranch
Farming Simulator 22
Minecraft Java & Brdrock
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
tags :
posted the 08/14/2023 at 09:15 PM by nicolasgourry