vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Jeux Vidéo
276
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 08/07/2023
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 206
visites since opening : 325584
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 30 / 2023

Semaine 30 : du 24/07/2023 au 29/07/2023

1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / +1
2) Pikmin 4 (Switch) / -1
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
4) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch) / Retour
5) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / =


PS5
Final Fantasy XVI
God Of War Ragnarök
Call of duty : Modern Warfare II

PS4
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
F1 23

XSeriesX
Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition
Diablo IV
Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Pikmin 4
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PC
Les Sims 4 - Vie au ranch
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
Farming Simulator 22 - Platinum Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 08/07/2023 at 09:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
