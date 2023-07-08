PS5 Semaine 30 : du 24/07/2023 au 29/07/2023
1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / +1
2) Pikmin 4 (Switch) / -1
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
4) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Switch) / Retour
5) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / =
Final Fantasy XVI
God Of War Ragnarök
Call of duty : Modern Warfare II
PS4
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
F1 23
XSeriesX
Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition
Diablo IV
Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Pikmin 4
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
PC
Les Sims 4 - Vie au ranch
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
Farming Simulator 22 - Platinum Edition
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
tags :
posted the 08/07/2023 at 09:00 PM by nicolasgourry