PS5 Semaine 27 : du 03/07/2023 au 08/07/2023
1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =
2) Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) / =
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
4) FIFA 23 (PS5) / Retour
5) God of war Ragnarök (PS5) / -1
Final Fantasy XVI
FIFA 23
God of war Ragnarök
PS4
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
F1 23
XSeriesX
Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen
Diablo IV
Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
PC
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
LES SIMS 4 - À la fac
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
