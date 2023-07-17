

Semaine 27 : du 03/07/2023 au 08/07/2023



1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =

2) Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) / =

3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =

4) FIFA 23 (PS5) / Retour

5) God of war Ragnarök (PS5) / -1

S.E.L.L.

