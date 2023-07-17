vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 27 / 2023

Semaine 27 : du 03/07/2023 au 08/07/2023

1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =
2) Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) / =
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
4) FIFA 23 (PS5) / Retour
5) God of war Ragnarök (PS5) / -1


PS5
Final Fantasy XVI
FIFA 23
God of war Ragnarök

PS4
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
F1 23

XSeriesX
Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen
Diablo IV
Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

PC
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
LES SIMS 4 - À la fac

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 07/17/2023 at 12:25 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    tripy73 posted the 07/17/2023 at 12:57 PM
    L'annonce du Mario Wonder lors du ND a l'air d'avoir eu un effet sur les ventes du portage Wii U.
    misterwhite posted the 07/17/2023 at 04:25 PM
    Zelda toujours au sommet
