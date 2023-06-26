

Semaine 23 : du 05/06/2023 au 10/06/2023



1) Diablo IV (PS5) / Nouveau

2) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / -1

3) Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen (XSX) / Nouveau

4) Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen (PS4) / Nouveau

5) Call of Duty : Modern Warfare II (PS5) / Retour

S.E.L.L.

