PS5 Semaine 23 : du 05/06/2023 au 10/06/2023
1) Diablo IV (PS5) / Nouveau
2) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / -1
3) Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen (XSX) / Nouveau
4) Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen (PS4) / Nouveau
5) Call of Duty : Modern Warfare II (PS5) / Retour
Diablo IV
Call of Duty : Modern Warfare II
Street Fighter 6
PS4
Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen
Hogwarts Legacy
Street Fighter 6
XSeriesX
Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen
Diablo IV
Street Fighter 6
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
WWE 2K23
Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Party Superstars
PC
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
Pro Cycling Manager 2023
Football manager 2023
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
