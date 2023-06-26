vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 23 / 2023

Semaine 23 : du 05/06/2023 au 10/06/2023

1) Diablo IV (PS5) / Nouveau
2) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / -1
3) Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen (XSX) / Nouveau
4) Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen (PS4) / Nouveau
5) Call of Duty : Modern Warfare II (PS5) / Retour


PS5
Diablo IV
Call of Duty : Modern Warfare II
Street Fighter 6

PS4
Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen
Hogwarts Legacy
Street Fighter 6

XSeriesX
Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen
Diablo IV
Street Fighter 6

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
WWE 2K23

Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Party Superstars

PC
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
Pro Cycling Manager 2023
Football manager 2023

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    marchand2sable posted the 06/26/2023 at 09:19 AM
    Faut que Street 6 cartonne, il est tellement bien
