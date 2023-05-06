

Semaine 21 : du 22/05/2023 au 27/05/2023



1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =

2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1

3) Hogwarts Legacy (PS4) / -1

4) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom Édition Collector (Switch) / =

5) The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild (Switch) / =

(3ème semaines consécutives de The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom en 1er place) (3ème semaines consécutives de The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom en 1er place)

S.E.L.L.

Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.