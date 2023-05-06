PS5 Semaine 21 : du 22/05/2023 au 27/05/2023
1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
3) Hogwarts Legacy (PS4) / -1
4) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom Édition Collector (Switch) / =
5) The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild (Switch) / =
(3ème semaines consécutives de The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom en 1er place)
FIFA 23
STAR WARS Jedi : Survivor
Call of Duty : Modern Warfare II
PS4
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
XSeriesX
Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition
STAR WARS Jedi : Survivor
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom Édition Collector
PC
Football manager 2023
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
A Way Out
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.