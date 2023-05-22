vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 19 / 2023

Semaine 19 : du 08/05/2023 au 13/05/2023

1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / Nouveau
2) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom Édition Collector (Switch) / Nouveau
3) Hogwarts Legacy (PS4) / -2
4) STAR WARS Jedi : Survivor (PS5) / -2
5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =


PS5
STAR WARS Jedi : Survivor
FIFA 23
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard

PS4
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition

XSeriesX
Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition
STAR WARS Jedi : Survivor
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition

Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom Édition Collector
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PC
STAR WARS Jedi : Survivor
Microsoft Flight Simulator
X-Plane 12

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 05/22/2023 at 10:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments
    lalisa posted the 05/22/2023 at 10:02 PM
    Je vois FH5 dans le top 3 Xbox Series chaque semaine. Il doit vraiment bien se vendre.
