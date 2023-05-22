

Semaine 19 : du 08/05/2023 au 13/05/2023



1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / Nouveau

2) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom Édition Collector (Switch) / Nouveau

3) Hogwarts Legacy (PS4) / -2

4) STAR WARS Jedi : Survivor (PS5) / -2

5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =

S.E.L.L.

STAR WARS Jedi : SurvivorFIFA 23Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de PoudlardHogwarts LegacyFIFA 23Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe EditionForza Horizon 5 - Premium EditionSTAR WARS Jedi : SurvivorHogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de PoudlardHogwarts LegacyFIFA 23Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe EditionThe Legend of Zelda : Tears of the KingdomThe Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom Édition CollectorMario Kart 8 DeluxeSTAR WARS Jedi : SurvivorMicrosoft Flight SimulatorX-Plane 12Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.