PS5 Semaine 19 : du 08/05/2023 au 13/05/2023
1) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / Nouveau
2) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom Édition Collector (Switch) / Nouveau
3) Hogwarts Legacy (PS4) / -2
4) STAR WARS Jedi : Survivor (PS5) / -2
5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.