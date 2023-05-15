PS5 Semaine 18 : du 01/05/2023 au 06/05/2023
1) Hogwarts Legacy (PS4) / Nouveau
2) STAR WARS Jedi : Survivor (PS5) / -1
3) Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition (PS4) / Nouveau
4) Hogwarts Legacy (XOne) / Nouveau
5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1
STAR WARS Jedi : Survivor
FIFA 23
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard
PS4
Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
Hogwarts Legacy Collector Edition
XSeriesX
STAR WARS Jedi : Survivor
Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition
Dead Island 2 - Day One Edition
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
Hogwarts Legacy Collector Edition
Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Animal Crossing : New Horizons
PC
STAR WARS Jedi : Survivor
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
X-Plane 12
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.