vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Jeux Vidéo
273
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
8
TOP-France
vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
nicolasgourry
08/26/2019
05/15/2023
Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 194
visites since opening : 308207
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 18 / 2023

Semaine 18 : du 01/05/2023 au 06/05/2023

1) Hogwarts Legacy (PS4) / Nouveau
2) STAR WARS Jedi : Survivor (PS5) / -1
3) Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition (PS4) / Nouveau
4) Hogwarts Legacy (XOne) / Nouveau
5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1


PS5
STAR WARS Jedi : Survivor
FIFA 23
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard

PS4
Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
Hogwarts Legacy Collector Edition

XSeriesX
STAR WARS Jedi : Survivor
Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition
Dead Island 2 - Day One Edition

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
Hogwarts Legacy Collector Edition

Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
Animal Crossing : New Horizons

PC
STAR WARS Jedi : Survivor
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
X-Plane 12

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
