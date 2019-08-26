PS5 Semaine 7 : du 13/02/2023 au 18/02/2023
1) Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard (PS5) / =
2) God Of War Ragnarok (PS5) / +2
3) Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard (XSX) / =
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
5) FIFA 23 Édition Essentielle (Switch) / Retour
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard
God of war RAGNARÖK
Wild Hearts
PS4
FIFA 23
Pack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
NBA 2K23
XSeriesX
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard
Pack Cross-gen Call of Duty : Modern Warfare
Wild Hearts
XOne
FIFA 23
NBA 2K23
Tales Of Symphonia Remastered - Chosen Edition
Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
FIFA 23 Édition Essentielle
Nintendo Switch Sports
PC
Football Manager 2023
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
posted the 02/27/2023 at 06:05 PM by nicolasgourry