vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Jeux Vidéo
272
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 02/27/2023
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
articles : 183
visites since opening : 293023
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 07 / 2023

Semaine 7 : du 13/02/2023 au 18/02/2023

1) Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard (PS5) / =
2) God Of War Ragnarok (PS5) / +2
3) Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard (XSX) / =
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
5) FIFA 23 Édition Essentielle (Switch) / Retour


PS5
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard
God of war RAGNARÖK
Wild Hearts

PS4
FIFA 23
Pack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
NBA 2K23

XSeriesX
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard
Pack Cross-gen Call of Duty : Modern Warfare
Wild Hearts

XOne
FIFA 23
NBA 2K23
Tales Of Symphonia Remastered - Chosen Edition

Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
FIFA 23 Édition Essentielle
Nintendo Switch Sports

PC
Football Manager 2023
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
Minecraft Java & Bedrock

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 02/27/2023 at 06:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
