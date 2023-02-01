

Semaine 51 : du 19/12/2022 au 24/12/2022



1) God Of War Ragnarok (PS5) / +4

2) FIFA 23 (PS4) / -1

3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =

4) Pokémon Violet (Switch) / -2

5) Pokémon Ecarlate (Switch) / -1

S.E.L.L.

God of war RAGNARÖKFIFA 23Gran Turismo 7FIFA 23Pack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare IIGod of war RAGNARÖKPack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare IIForza Horizon 5FIFA 23FIFA 23NBA 2K23The Callisto protocol - DAY ONE EditionMario Kart 8 DeluxePokémon VioletPokémon EcarlateFootball Manager 2023FIFA 23Farming Simulator 22 Platinum EditionLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.