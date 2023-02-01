vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
TOP-France
vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
nicolasgourry
08/26/2019
01/02/2023
Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
articles : 175
visites since opening : 279555
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 51 / 2022

Semaine 51 : du 19/12/2022 au 24/12/2022

1) God Of War Ragnarok (PS5) / +4
2) FIFA 23 (PS4) / -1
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
4) Pokémon Violet (Switch) / -2
5) Pokémon Ecarlate (Switch) / -1


PS5
God of war RAGNARÖK
FIFA 23
Gran Turismo 7

PS4
FIFA 23
Pack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
God of war RAGNARÖK

XSeriesX
Pack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
Forza Horizon 5
FIFA 23

XOne
FIFA 23
NBA 2K23
The Callisto protocol - DAY ONE Edition

Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Pokémon Violet
Pokémon Ecarlate

PC
Football Manager 2023
FIFA 23
Farming Simulator 22 Platinum Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 01/02/2023 at 10:10 PM by nicolasgourry
