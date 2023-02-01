vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 50 / 2022

Semaine 50 : du 12/12/2022 au 17/12/2022

1) FIFA 23 (PS4) / +3
2) Pokémon Violet (Switch) / +1
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
4) Pokémon Ecarlate (Switch) / -2
5) God Of War Ragnarok (PS5) / Retour


PS5
God of war RAGNARÖK
CRISIS CORE : Final Fantasy VII Reunion
FIFA 23

PS4
FIFA 23
Pack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
God of war RAGNARÖK

XSeriesX
Pack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
CRISIS CORE : Final Fantasy VII Reunion
Forza Horizon 5

XOne
FIFA 23
NBA 2K23
The Callisto protocol - DAY ONE Edition

Switch
Pokémon Violet
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Pokémon Ecarlate

PC
Football Manager 2023
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
Farming Simulator 22 Platinum Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
PS : Semaine 51 va être publié dans la soirée.
    posted the 01/02/2023 at 07:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    cyr posted the 01/02/2023 at 09:19 PM
    FIFA 23.... Je vomis
