PS5
God of war RAGNARÖK
CRISIS CORE : Final Fantasy VII Reunion
FIFA 23
PS4
FIFA 23
Pack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
God of war RAGNARÖK
XSeriesX
Pack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
CRISIS CORE : Final Fantasy VII Reunion
Forza Horizon 5
XOne
FIFA 23
NBA 2K23
The Callisto protocol - DAY ONE Edition
Switch
Pokémon Violet
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Pokémon Ecarlate
PC
Football Manager 2023
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
Farming Simulator 22 Platinum Edition
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
PS : Semaine 51 va être publié dans la soirée.
tags :
posted the 01/02/2023 at 07:00 PM by nicolasgourry