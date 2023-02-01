

Semaine 50 : du 12/12/2022 au 17/12/2022



1) FIFA 23 (PS4) / +3

2) Pokémon Violet (Switch) / +1

3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =

4) Pokémon Ecarlate (Switch) / -2

5) God Of War Ragnarok (PS5) / Retour

S.E.L.L.

Semaine 51 va être publié dans la soirée.

