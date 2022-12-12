

Semaine 48 : du 28/11/2022 au 03/12/2022



1) Pokémon Violet (Switch) / =

2) Pokémon Ecarlate (Switch) / +1

3) The Callisto protocol - DAY ONE Edition (PS5) / Nouveau

4) FIFA 23 (PS4) / Retour

5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -3

S.E.L.L.

God of war RAGNARÖKGran Turismo 7Call of Duty Modern Warfare IIThe Callisto protocol - DAY ONE EditionGod of war RAGNARÖKPack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare IIPack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare IIThe Callisto protocol - DAY ONE EditionNeed for speed UnboundFIFA 23The Callisto protocol - DAY ONE EditionNBA 2K23Pokémon VioletPokémon EcarlateMario Kart 8 DeluxeFootball Manager 2022Football Manager 2023Farming Simulator 22 Platinum EditionLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.