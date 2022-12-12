vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
272
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 12/12/2022
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 172
visites since opening : 275100
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 48 / 2022

Semaine 48 : du 28/11/2022 au 03/12/2022

1) Pokémon Violet (Switch) / =
2) Pokémon Ecarlate (Switch) / +1
3) The Callisto protocol - DAY ONE Edition (PS5) / Nouveau
4) FIFA 23 (PS4) / Retour
5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -3


PS5
God of war RAGNARÖK
Gran Turismo 7
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

PS4
The Callisto protocol - DAY ONE Edition
God of war RAGNARÖK
Pack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

XSeriesX
Pack Cross-gen Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
The Callisto protocol - DAY ONE Edition
Need for speed Unbound

XOne
FIFA 23
The Callisto protocol - DAY ONE Edition
NBA 2K23

Switch
Pokémon Violet
Pokémon Ecarlate
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PC
Football Manager 2022
Football Manager 2023
Farming Simulator 22 Platinum Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/12/2022 at 02:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    kujiraldine posted the 12/12/2022 at 03:27 PM
    Pour pokemon, il n'y a rien à dire: c'est injustifié. C'est techniquement dégueulasse et graphiquement plus que discutable. Le jeu n'est tout simplement pas fini. Je ne comprends pas le 8/10 de Gamekult.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo