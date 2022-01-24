

Semaine 2 : du 10/01/2022 au 15/01/2022

TOUS



1) Mario Party Superstars (Switch) / +1

2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1

3) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / =

4) Pokémon Diamant Etincelant (Switch) / =

5) FIFA 22 (PS4) / Retour

S.E.L.L.

Spider-Man : Miles MoralesRatchet & Clank : Rift ApartAssassin's Creed ValhallaFIFA 22Call of Duty : VanguardFar Cry 6Assassin's Creed ValhallaForza Horizon 5Far Cry 6FIFA 22Crash Bandicoot 4 : It's About TimeCall of Duty : VanguardMario Party SuperstarsMario Kart 8 DeluxeAnimal Crossing : New HorizonsFarming Simulator 22The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year EditionCyberpunk 2077Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.