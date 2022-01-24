PS5
Spider-Man : Miles Morales
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
PS4
FIFA 22
Call of Duty : Vanguard
Far Cry 6
XSeriesX
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Forza Horizon 5
Far Cry 6
XOne
FIFA 22
Crash Bandicoot 4 : It's About Time
Call of Duty : Vanguard
Switch
Mario Party Superstars
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Animal Crossing : New Horizons
PC
Farming Simulator 22
The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition
Cyberpunk 2077
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
tags :
posted the 01/24/2022 at 09:35 AM by nicolasgourry