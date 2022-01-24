vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
Top France / Semaine 2 / 2022

Semaine 2 : du 10/01/2022 au 15/01/2022
TOUS

1) Mario Party Superstars (Switch) / +1
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1
3) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / =
4) Pokémon Diamant Etincelant (Switch) / =
5) FIFA 22 (PS4) / Retour


PS5
Spider-Man : Miles Morales
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
Assassin's Creed Valhalla

PS4
FIFA 22
Call of Duty : Vanguard
Far Cry 6

XSeriesX
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Forza Horizon 5
Far Cry 6

XOne
FIFA 22
Crash Bandicoot 4 : It's About Time
Call of Duty : Vanguard

Switch
Mario Party Superstars
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Animal Crossing : New Horizons

PC
Farming Simulator 22
The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition
Cyberpunk 2077

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
