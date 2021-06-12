

Semaine 47 : du 22/11/2021 au 27/11/2021

TOUS



1) Pokémon Diamant Etincelant (Switch) / =

2) FIFA 22 (PS4) / +3

3) Pokémon Perle Scintillante (Switch) / -1

4) Farming simulator 22 (PS4) / Nouveau

5) Just Dance 2022 (Switch) / Nouveau

S.E.L.L.

Ratchet & Clank : Rift ApartCall of Duty : VanguardSpider-Man : Miles MoralesFIFA 22Farming simulator 22Call of Duty : VanguardFarming Simulator 22Forza Horizon 5Far Cry 6FIFA 22Call of Duty : VanguardBattlefield 2042Pokémon Diamant EtincelantPokémon Perle ScintillanteJust Dance 2022Farming Simulator 22Farming Simulator 22 - Édition CollectorFootball Manager 2022Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.