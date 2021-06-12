vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 47 / 2021

Semaine 47 : du 22/11/2021 au 27/11/2021
TOUS

1) Pokémon Diamant Etincelant (Switch) / =
2) FIFA 22 (PS4) / +3
3) Pokémon Perle Scintillante (Switch) / -1
4) Farming simulator 22 (PS4) / Nouveau
5) Just Dance 2022 (Switch) / Nouveau


PS5
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
Call of Duty : Vanguard
Spider-Man : Miles Morales

PS4
FIFA 22
Farming simulator 22
Call of Duty : Vanguard

XSeriesX
Farming Simulator 22
Forza Horizon 5
Far Cry 6

XOne
FIFA 22
Call of Duty : Vanguard
Battlefield 2042

Switch
Pokémon Diamant Etincelant
Pokémon Perle Scintillante
Just Dance 2022

PC
Farming Simulator 22
Farming Simulator 22 - Édition Collector
Football Manager 2022

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 12/06/2021 at 02:20 PM by nicolasgourry
