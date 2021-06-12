PS5
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
Call of Duty : Vanguard
Spider-Man : Miles Morales
PS4
FIFA 22
Farming simulator 22
Call of Duty : Vanguard
XSeriesX
Farming Simulator 22
Forza Horizon 5
Far Cry 6
XOne
FIFA 22
Call of Duty : Vanguard
Battlefield 2042
Switch
Pokémon Diamant Etincelant
Pokémon Perle Scintillante
Just Dance 2022
PC
Farming Simulator 22
Farming Simulator 22 - Édition Collector
Football Manager 2022
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
tags :
posted the 12/06/2021 at 02:20 PM by nicolasgourry