Top France / Semaine 45 / 2021

Semaine 45 : du 08/11/2021 au 13/11/2021
TOUS

1) Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4) / +1
2) Forza Horizon 5 (XSX) / Nouveau
3) Mario Party Superstars (Switch) / =
4) FIFA 22 (PS4) / =
5) Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS5) / -4


PS5
Call of Duty : Vanguard
FIFA 22
Jurassic World : Evolution 2

PS4
Call of Duty : Vanguard
FIFA 22
Jurassic World : Evolution 2

XSeriesX
Forza Horizon 5
Call of Duty : Vanguard
Jurassic World : Evolution 2

XOne
Call of Duty: Vanguard
FIFA 22
GTA V : Édition Premium

Switch
Mario Party Superstars
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Animal Crossing : New Horizons

PC
Age of Empires IV
FIFA 22
Microsoft Flight Simulator

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 11/22/2021 at 01:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    kujiraldine posted the 11/22/2021 at 02:41 PM
    Une exclue Xbox dans le top 5. C'est assez rare pour être signalé.
