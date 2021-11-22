

Semaine 45 : du 08/11/2021 au 13/11/2021

TOUS



1) Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4) / +1

2) Forza Horizon 5 (XSX) / Nouveau

3) Mario Party Superstars (Switch) / =

4) FIFA 22 (PS4) / =

5) Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS5) / -4

S.E.L.L.

Call of Duty : VanguardFIFA 22Jurassic World : Evolution 2Call of Duty : VanguardFIFA 22Jurassic World : Evolution 2Forza Horizon 5Call of Duty : VanguardJurassic World : Evolution 2Call of Duty: VanguardFIFA 22GTA V : Édition PremiumMario Party SuperstarsMario Kart 8 DeluxeAnimal Crossing : New HorizonsAge of Empires IVFIFA 22Microsoft Flight SimulatorLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.