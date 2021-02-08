vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 29 / 2021

Semaine 29 : du 19/07/2021 au 24/07/2021
TOUS

1) The Legend of Zelda : Skyward Sword HD (Switch) / =
2) F1 2021 (PS4) / =
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
4) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch) / Retour
5) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / Retour


PS5
F1 2021
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
Spider-Man : Miles Morales

PS4
F1 2021
FIFA 21
GTA V : Édition Premium

XSeriesX
F1 2021
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Necromunda : Hired Gun

XOne
FIFA 21
GTA V : Édition Premium
Forza Horizon 4

Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Skyward Sword HD
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

PC
Les Sims 4 : Vie à la Campagne
F1 2021
Les Sims 4 : Édition Standard

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 08/02/2021 at 08:35 PM by nicolasgourry
