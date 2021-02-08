PS5
F1 2021
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
Spider-Man : Miles Morales
PS4
F1 2021
FIFA 21
GTA V : Édition Premium
XSeriesX
F1 2021
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Necromunda : Hired Gun
XOne
FIFA 21
GTA V : Édition Premium
Forza Horizon 4
Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Skyward Sword HD
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
PC
Les Sims 4 : Vie à la Campagne
F1 2021
Les Sims 4 : Édition Standard
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
posted the 08/02/2021 at 08:35 PM by nicolasgourry