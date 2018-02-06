Si tu aimes, tu casque...
[PSVR] Puzzle Bobble 3D : V.O. / Trailer





Développeur : Survios
Genre : Réflexion
Prévu sur PS5/PS4
Date de sortie : Été 2021

Visez, tirez et éclatez des bulles avec votre fidèle canon pour faire correspondre trois bulles ou plus de la même couleur, tout en relevant 100 puzzles 3D dans notre mode Histoire.


Playstation.Blog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gr6mpxG9td0
    posted the 06/03/2021 at 06:45 PM by nicolasgourry
