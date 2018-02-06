accueil
Si tu aimes, tu casque...
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
name :
Casque VR
title :
Si tu aimes, tu casque...
screen name :
cvr
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/cvr
official website :
http://
creator :
nicolasgourry
creation date :
06/02/2018
last update :
06/03/2021
description :
Un groupe qui parlera des jeux qui utilisent les casques VR (Réalité virtuelle).
tags :
articles :
48
visites since opening :
189806
subscribers :
5
bloggers :
1
nicolasgourry
(creator)
channel
[PSVR] Puzzle Bobble 3D : V.O. / Trailer
Développeur : Survios
Genre : Réflexion
Prévu sur PS5/PS4
Date de sortie : Été 2021
Visez, tirez et éclatez des bulles avec votre fidèle canon pour faire correspondre trois bulles ou plus de la même couleur, tout en relevant 100 puzzles 3D dans notre mode Histoire.
Playstation.Blog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gr6mpxG9td0
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
amario
posted the 06/03/2021 at 06:45 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
0
)
