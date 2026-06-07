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« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
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kevinmccallisterrr
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torotoro59
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Bloober Team
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nicolasgourry
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Bloober Team s'attaque à la licence Star Trek !
Après s'être écrasée sur une planète lointaine envahie par une étrange conscience, Ro Laren doit survivre dans un environnement aussi fascinant que mortel.
PC/PS5/XSX/NS2
Date de sortie : 2027
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2hcks9X50E
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posted the 06/07/2026 at 08:10 AM by
nicolasgourry
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4
)
bennj
posted
the 06/07/2026 at 08:11 AM
Mais ils bossent sur combien de projets en parallèle chez Bloober Team ?
bourbon
posted
the 06/07/2026 at 08:13 AM
bennj
J'avoue entre le remake de SH1, Saw, celui-ci et le DLC de Cronos, ils ne s'arrêtent pas
nicolasgourry
posted
the 06/07/2026 at 08:15 AM
bennj
bourbon
sans oublier Layers of Fear 3
ziggourat
posted
the 06/07/2026 at 08:22 AM
Et l'exclusivité Switch 2, le projet M
Il faut qu'il fasse attention quand même, trop s'éparpiller, ça ne donne jamais rien de bon en général, pourtant c'est une super team
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Il faut qu'il fasse attention quand même, trop s'éparpiller, ça ne donne jamais rien de bon en général, pourtant c'est une super team